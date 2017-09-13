C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Palm Dale Avenue arson under investigation

September 12, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Police open an arson investigation, after two cars were set ablaze. And it appears someone tried to start a residence on fire as well.

This all happened early this morning on Palm Dale Avenue in George Town. Police officers and fire personnel responded to a report of two cars on fire.

They put out the fire but the cars were extensively damaged.

Police say a bottle of flammable liquid also was thrown through the window of a house. It did not ignite.

No one was injured in this incident which police are describing as an act of arson.

Anyone who has information regarding the fire is urged to contact police at George Town Police Station.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: