Parents fill Savannah Primary for numeracy night

September 20, 2017
1 Min Read

It was back to school night for parents at Savannah Primary School Tuesday night (19 Sep) as they joined their children to learn from teachers how to better help with homework at the school’s numeracy night.

Parent Michelle Powell said the initiative helps Parents understand a new generation of Mathematics.

“The biggest challenge I have is pretty much closing the gap between the way I learnt math versus how they learn math today,”

Information from the department of education last month showed a dip in key stage two mathematics from 51.6 percent to 51 percent.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was there and he has more.

