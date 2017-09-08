C3 Pure Fibre
Part Two: Guns, violence fascination as Forbes speaks with John Gray students

September 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Olympic flag bearer and sprinter Ronald Forbes talked with students at John Gray High School where he emphasized a number of topics such as crime and violence. Yesterday, we saw some of the stories and lessons around anger management. Today we have part two of the conversation, the topic? Forbes let the students lead and this is what they wanted to know:

“Have you ever killed anybody?” one student asks, Forbes responded by saying no but expanded on his experience with gun violence.

“It’s an honest question, and that’s how honest we are. Have I know anyone who’ve done that? Yes. On island? Yes. Overseas?  Yes. The path of some of my friends that have been in prison, some of those guys aren’t getting out. Some of those guys, I won’t see until I get out.”

When a question about his tattoos Forbes describes a tattoo of his brother who died in a car accident at the age of 20. Forbes uses it as an opportunity to teach a lesson about a polarizing topic in Cayman: illegal dirt biking and car racing.

“He was studying to be a mechanic, he never liked school. Some of you like riding dirt bikes, driving cars do it in a safe way.”

The conversation turns back to guns when one student asks ‘if he’s held a gun before’ and if Forbes ‘had ever shot at anyone before’; Forbes directs the conversation to firearm safety.

“I shoot at a shooting range. A gun is not meant for that thing (shooting people). It looks really fun on TV, I’ve shot all of them before. I don’t need to shoot a gun to prove anything.”

 

