Paws on Wheels raise over $2k for animal care

September 7, 2017
Mario Grey
86 people (73 adults, 13 children) settled into the saddle for the third annual “Paws on Wheels” fundraiser over the weekend.

The cyclists rode a 21 mile loop around East End and back to the Lighthouse restaurant all in an effort to help the animal care group.

Paws founder Giuseppe Gatta said the group raised $2,500 to assist with animal care and educational efforts and said the organisation is now targeting efforts in the Eastern districts.

“There was no body living in this area so all the volunteers were in the central George Town or West Bay so it was very difficult for them to come up this way but since we live in this area it’s very accessible to us,” Mr. Gatta said.

Mr. Gatta said the group needs more volunteers. His number is 916-1731.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

