Paws on Wheels raise over $2k for animal care

86 people (73 adults, 13 children) settled into the saddle for the third annual “Paws on Wheels” fundraiser over the weekend.

The cyclists rode a 21 mile loop around East End and back to the Lighthouse restaurant all in an effort to help the animal care group.

Paws founder Giuseppe Gatta said the group raised $2,500 to assist with animal care and educational efforts and said the organisation is now targeting efforts in the Eastern districts.

“There was no body living in this area so all the volunteers were in the central George Town or West Bay so it was very difficult for them to come up this way but since we live in this area it’s very accessible to us,” Mr. Gatta said.

Mr. Gatta said the group needs more volunteers. His number is 916-1731.

