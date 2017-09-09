C3 Pure Fibre
News

Pay less at the pump: Cayman's lowest gas prices

September 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

You may be inclined to fill up before we start to feel the effects of Category Four storm Hurricane Irma this weekend.

If so, here’s where you can get the best bang for your buck. The Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands released its list of fuel prices for the week starting 4 September.

Click here for the full list. 

Here are six of the most competitive prices, according to OfReg:

Refuel                   $3.99-$4.10 (Ethanol blend)

Jose’s                    $4.12

Harbour House   $4.13

Peanuts                  $4. 14

Brown’s Red Bay  $4.16

BarCam                  $4.16

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

