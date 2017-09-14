C3 Pure Fibre
Pirates week calls on youth

September 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman’s National Festival, Pirates week, turns 40 this year, organizers are making call to the youth to get involved in the festivities.

The Pirates week committee kicked off this years festivities with a jam at the black pearl skatepark at the beginning of September and have events scheduled like a school float parade and a culture jam, to get youths engaged and participating in the festival.

“When youth are more involved, it gives them a sense of responsibility and it also allows them to get more active and explore avenues that they may have not considered before,” said Managing Director of Pirates Week, Melanie McField.

For youths wanting to get involved with the festival email events@piratesweekfestival.com / marketing@tab.ky

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

