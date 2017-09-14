C3 Pure Fibre
News

Police confirm investigation as officers dig through BT lot

September 14, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police confirm an investigation is underway after officers sifted through soil Thursday (14 September) in a lot off Bodden Town Road. 

The area was cordoned off with police tape. An RCIPS Scientific Support Branch van sat nearby as officers wearing medical masks used shovels to dig around in the area and sift through the sand and soil.

An RCIPS spokesperson declined comment when asked if bones were found at the site. 

According to the RCIPS website, the Scientific Support Branch examines crime scenes for physical evidence.

While several rumours of what’s happening spread around social media, a police spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the RCIPS cannot comment on any ongoing investigation and declined to say more.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story. 

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

