Police confirm investigation as officers dig through BT lot

Police confirm an investigation is underway after officers sifted through soil Thursday (14 September) in a lot off Bodden Town Road.

The area was cordoned off with police tape. An RCIPS Scientific Support Branch van sat nearby as officers wearing medical masks used shovels to dig around in the area and sift through the sand and soil.

An RCIPS spokesperson declined comment when asked if bones were found at the site.

According to the RCIPS website, the Scientific Support Branch examines crime scenes for physical evidence.

While several rumours of what’s happening spread around social media, a police spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the RCIPS cannot comment on any ongoing investigation and declined to say more.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

