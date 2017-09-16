C3 Pure Fibre
Police helicopter returns after aiding Turks and Caicos

September 15, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Cayman’s RCIPS crew and helicopter are back home after rendering aid to Turks and Caicos.

The chopper and crew landed safely around 3 pm.

The Cayman crew said they were the first helicopter dispatched to Turks and Caicos immediately after Hurricane Irma’s passage on Saturday (September 9.)

They said during their six days they completed 35 flights, two of which were medical evacuations.

They also delivered supplies and water to the island after being ravaged by Irma.

Deputy Unit Executive Officer Neil Mohammed says it was rewarding to be part of the relief effort.

“We were very concerned about our brothers and sisters in the overseas territories. We planned for it, we never had the opportunity to train for it or respond but I believe we were prepared both mentally and with our capability with the aircraft and the equipment that we carried,” said Mr. Mohammed.

The crew provided aid to the island with aerial reconnaissance and damage assessments.

 

