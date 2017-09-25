Police hunt armed man following midday heist

Police Monday (25 September) hunt an armed man after a midday heist at a Prospect watering hole.

A man brandishing a handgun robbed the Station Bar off Shamrock Road, according to a police press release.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or the George Town Police Station (949-4222), the RCIPS anonymous tip line (949-7777) or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Furthermore, anyone with information can provide it to police using this link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

