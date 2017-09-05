Police investigate weekend crashes

Police are investigating three weekend crashes, one of which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old woman for drunk driving.

According to police the first crash happened around 10 am on Friday (1 September) in Pease Bay. A 23-year-old East End man riding a motorcycle collided into the back of a car. The rider received minor injuries to his leg and face.

Police also recorded two crashes Sunday (4 September.) In the first accident around 4:15pm, a 27-year-old woman was arrested after running into a wall on Crewe Road near Captain Osmond’s Place. She received minor injuries. She’s now on police bail.

In the second incident around 6pm officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Sea View Road.

The pedestrian received minor injuries to his right arm and foot.

Anyone with any information regarding these accidents is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

