C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Police: Shots fired in George Town, no one wounded

September 2, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police Saturday (2 September) are investigating a shooting near Burke’s Plaza, in George Town.

Details are limited at the moment, but police have refuted social media reports of a fatality stemming from the incident.

Police have confirmed one man is nursing injuries to the face after being assaulted by another man around 8:20 p.m.

According to the RCIPS, multiple shots were fired during the incident that occurred on Linwood Drive, Shedden Road near the plaza.

We will have more on this developing story as details come to hand. Do check back for more.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: