PR backlog down to 802: 97 applications processed in 2 weeks

Cayman’s Permanent Residency backlog at Immigration drops to 802.

According to the latest PR stats from the Immigration Ministry over the last two weeks 97 applications were reviewed by the Caymanian Status and PR Board and the six-member committee tasked with unclogging the system.

In those two weeks 38 applications were granted and 35 were refused. A total of 18 applications were also deferred, 4 were withdrawn and 2 could not be processed.

Overall 419 applications have been reviewed.

So far of those 419 applications, 44 % were approved, 29 % were refused and 21 % were deferred. The stats also showed that 4% of applications were withdrawn and 2 % could not be processed.

