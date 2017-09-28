C3 Pure Fibre
PR backlog down to 802: 97 applications processed in 2 weeks

September 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Permanent Residency backlog at Immigration drops to 802.
According to the latest PR stats from the Immigration Ministry over the last two weeks 97 applications were reviewed by the Caymanian Status and PR Board and the six-member committee tasked with unclogging the system.

In those two weeks 38 applications were granted and 35 were refused. A total of 18 applications were also deferred, 4 were withdrawn and 2 could not be processed.
Overall 419 applications have been reviewed.
So far of those 419 applications,  44 % were approved, 29 % were refused and 21 % were deferred. The stats also showed that 4% of applications were withdrawn and 2 % could not be processed.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

