PR grants cross 100 mark

Permanent Residency grants cross the 100-mark, according to figures released today (4 September) by the Immigration Ministry.

Twenty four PR applicants were successful in the latest round of hearing of applications that have pushed the overall PR grants total to 120.

In the latest round of hearings 50 applications were reviewed between 28 August and 1 September and of those applications only two could not be processed.

In that round of hearings 24 PR applications were granted, 16 were refused and 8 were deferred.

The overall stats show that 282 applications have been reviewed since May, with 120 successfull or 43%. Some 81 were refused, that’s 29% and 63 deferred or 22% overall. Elven applications were withdrawn and seven could not be dealt with.

The application backlog at immgration now stands at 718, with the backlog initially pinned at 1000 in total.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

