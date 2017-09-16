Prison transfer bidders under review

Proposals from companies bidding to transport low risk prisoners are currently under review and Prisons Director Neil Lavis said if the private-public partnership is successful it will take the strain off his troops.

In late June the prison issued a tender seeking private companies to assist with inmate transfers between prison and court.

Bidders are now being screened and Mr Lavis said if successful his staff will be better deployed.

“The good thing about it is we move staff to courts some days so some days if we get a low number but then other days we get a phone call saying we need another five to court which obviously impacts us and it’s not something you can predict,” Mr Lavis said.

Prison officials did not provide details on when a decision will be made on the contract or its cost.

