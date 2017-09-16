C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Prison transfer bidders under review

September 15, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Proposals from companies bidding to transport low risk prisoners are currently under review and Prisons Director Neil Lavis said if the private-public partnership is successful it will take the strain off his troops.
In late June the prison issued a tender seeking private companies to assist with inmate transfers between prison and court.
Bidders are now being screened and Mr Lavis said if successful his staff will be better deployed.
“The good thing about it is we move staff to courts some days so some days if we get a low number but then other days we get a phone call saying we need another five to court which obviously impacts us and it’s not something you can predict,” Mr Lavis said.
Prison officials did not provide details on when a decision will be made on the contract or its cost.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: