Prospect MLA encourages community to help police

September 19, 2017
Philipp Richter
Prospect MLA Austin Harris responds to constituents’ concerns of a lack of information given to the public surrounding a rape that happened last week.

Mr. Harris urged patience and asked residents to look out for their neighbours.
At Saturday’s (16 September) Red Bay constituency meeting, several people wanted to know why more information about the incident wasn’t provided.
Mr. Harris said there is limited information that can be made public when an investigation is ongoing.

“I think the priority is to apprehend the culprit so I ask simply for patients from community members and their need to know, I ask that they keep the family and the victim in their prayers and also work with the police to help apprehend this vicious culprit,” said Prospect MLA, Austin Harris.

The police are asking anyone with information to step forward and call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous crime stoppers tip line 800-tips.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

