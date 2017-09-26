Prospect rape suspect appears in court

The man accused of raping a woman in her Prospect home earlier this month made his initial court appearance today (25 September.)

Okeno Solomon, 24, faces five charges stemming from the alleged incident including; two counts of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary and one count of theft.

Police allege Mr. Solomon broke into a woman’s house in the early hours of September 13th and raped her.

He’s remanded into custody and will appear in Grand Court on 6 October.

No bail was applied for on his behalf.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

