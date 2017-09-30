C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News Politics

Raznovich take on Immigration, this time he’s fighting for Caymanian same sex couples

September 29, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Dr. Leonardo Raznovich is taking on Immigration authorities once again. This time after he is championing the cause of a married Caymanian same-sex couple who had their immigration application rejected. He said the same-sex couple was told the decision in his immigration case, which was decided by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal in July 2016, does not extend to benefit Cayman nationals.
Dr. Raznovich spoke with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Janelle Muttoo live from Australia this evening (29 September.) He is accusing the Immigration board of both homophobia and discrimination.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: