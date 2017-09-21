Red Bay residents raise road safety concerns

Residents of Red Bay raise road-safety concerns at a constituency meeting.

They say travelling in and out of Selkirk Drive can be a dangerous endeavor, Cayman 27’s philipp richter spoke with some of them and has this report.

Red Bay residents had the Premier’s ear Saturday night. An issue many residents want to see solved an accident prone exit from Selkirk Drive.

“The church wall being there is a hinderance of seeing the traffic, on coming traffic,” said Red Bay resident Gyanendra Jha.

Long-time resident Gyanendra Jha is concerned for older drivers in particular.

“Exiting from red bay is a major concern and especially for elderlies when their reflectors get really poor and they have to look at three lanes at the 40mph zone cars are coming in,” said Mr. Jha.

Resident Pascal Pernix says he has a height advantage that helps his view of the road, but the safety issues go beyond the wall.

“People might be signaling, but are they signalling coming to selkirk or are they signalling to go to the gas station down there, are they signalling just because they forgot to remove it before,” said Film Director & Red Bay Resident, Pascal Pernix

The Premier took the concerns onboard.

“Things like the bus stop we will probably deal with more swiftly,” said Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Premier of the Cayman Islands and MLA for Red Bay.

But stopped short of making a committment regarding the blindspot.

“We may be able to address in the really short term, i don’t know how quickly we can take down this church’s fence,” said Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Mr. Jha had another solution, changing the point where traffic merges.

“And some of those so called pillars or stacks which are there can also be put temporarly to a void cars changing lanes in that in that area,” suggested Mr. Jha.

But until then, Mr. Pernix encourages road users to exercise caution in the Selkirk Drive area.

“You have to be careful, i mean we are very fortunate that we don’t have that many accidents compared to the risk that it seems to be creating,” said Mr. Pernix.

President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Orin Ashby says no request has been made to him about the wall, but he’s willing to listen to concerns.

Orin Ashby- 525-5293

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

