Red Cross appeals for funds to help neighbouring islands repair from Hurricane Irma

The Red Cross Cayman office is appealing for cash donations to send to our neighboring islands devastated in wake of Hurricane Irma’s passage.

Keith Ford, Disaster Management Manager at Red Cross Cayman, said they do not want supplies for now since there is no information on what is needed and buying supplies in each respective territory will help the local economy.

“You might have heard the term the appeal or goods going into a country is a second disaster, because we have to waste time , not waste time, but we have to spend time collecting, sorting, distributing, it takes time, it ties up the volunteers when they could be doing search and rescue and other activities,” said Mr Ford.

To donate: https://redcross.org.ky/ & https://redcross.org.ky/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Irma-flyer.pdf

