Score one for the natives: endemic snake eats invasive green iguana

Score one for the natives!

In a scene almost worthy of narration from the BBC’s sir David Attenborough, an invasive green iguana comes out on the losing end of a reptilian showdown.

An endemic Cayman racer snake opens wide, making a meal out of an unlucky green iguana. A mother turned her ‘backyard battle of the species’ into a teachable moment. She caught the action on camera while her curious kids asked questions about what they were seeing.

The Cayman racer snake is found nowhere else in the world. It typically constricts its prey to subdue it before swallowing.

