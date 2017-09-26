Scranton neighbourhood clean-up

Scranton residents came together on Saturday (23 September,) some waking up as early as 5:30am, to clean up their neighborhood park.

Chairman of the Scranton Community Council, Dale Ramoon said the park is used for a number of community events in the neighbourhood, but it has been in need of some tender loving care for some time now. And last weekend that’s exactly what happened as community members gathered to clean the area for all to enjoy.

“For many years Scranton has always taken pride in keeping the community clean as best as we can, you know, and we have done that over the years, it’s just that for the past several months or so we let it get out of hand and so we had make a move this time,” said Mr. Ramoon.

Over 20 people participated in the community clean-up project.

