Seymour: “I’m not running again unless dock is built”

Bodden Town East MLA and Health Minister Dwayne “John John” Seymour said he will not run again if a boat dock is not built in his district.

Mr. Seymour said for years Bodden Town residents have been requesting a dock be built for their use to no avail.

Mr. Seymour said promises were made four years ago to put the boat ramp in place and he wants it done.

“I’m here again four years has passed since I wasn’t elected no dock was delivered no one has invested in it i’m here to tell you that in four years time I can’t get a boat dock there’s no reason I should run again.

Mr. Seymour said a costing for the dock is being done by public works and that costing will decide the timeline for its construction.

