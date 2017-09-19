C3 Pure Fibre
Seymour takes swipe at former Minister

September 19, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Bodden Town MLA Hon. Dwayne Seymour took a swipe at former Sport Minister Osbourne Bodden over lack of attention to key areas, like after-school programmes in the district.

He said little attention was paid to developing such activities in the area.

Mr. Seymour said despite having a Sport Minister for several years Bodden Town leaders failed to implement facilities for youth and sport development. He said he will be revamping after-school activities in his district.

“For the last couple of years there has been no basketball hoop even Bodden Town had a Sports Minister in the last recent four years still nobody saw it fit to replace the hoop we will replace that hoop within a week we’ve actually already purchased it and we’re gonna replace it within the next week or approximately this weekend,” Mr. Seymour said.

Mr. Seymour said he has friends willing to sponsor some $10,000 toward after-school programmes, as well as, maintaining sport facilities in Bodden Town.

Former Minister Bodden refuted Mr. Seymour’s claims. He said the facilities in Bodden Town were well maintained, but he said the hoops were destroyed by youth in the area.

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

