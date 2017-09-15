C3 Pure Fibre
Singing for Hurricane relief

September 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

Our Caribbean neighbours are still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Irma and you can help raise money to send to these islands by simply singing some tunes. That’s the aim behind this weekend’s Rotary Club karaoke relief fund raiser.

The event will be held at the Office Lounge in George Town Saturday (16 September) and all proceeds will be sent to the District Network of Assistance Rotarian Action Group, based in Florida, for distribution to Rotary Clubs resident in those individual islands affected by the hurricane to use for aid.

“There is just a massive destruction and flooding here and there , a loss of life, so we decided that we’ve been fortunate here in Cayman and we wanted to just support our rotary family,” said Rotary Sunrise President Dierdre McFarlane.

Meanwhile, our parent company, Hurley’s Media, will be hosting a hurricane fundraiser tomorrow (Friday 15 September.)
A happy hour fundraiser at Camana Bay island from 5pm to 8 pm.
100 percent of the proceeds go to hurricane relief.

To donate to Rotary:

Name of Account: Disaster Network of Assistance – Rotarian Action Group, Inc.
Account #: 12 1682 8928
Swift Code: PNCCUS33

Physical address of Bank: PNC Bank, 9033 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33433
Contact: PDG Phil Lustig, Vice Chair, Tel: 1 561 212 6554 Email: phil.lustig3@gmail.com
Ensure payee instructions entered for: “District 7020 Hurricane Irma Fund”

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

