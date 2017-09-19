C3 Pure Fibre
Skeletal remains found in BT to be tested off island; could be extended period before results are in

September 19, 2017
Kevin Morales
It could be some time still before police know how to move forward with their investigation surrounding skeletal remains found in a Bodden Town lot.

The RCIPS on Friday (15 September) confirmed bones were found on a property off Bodden Town Road.

They say they received a tip from a member of the public earlier in the week.

A police spokesperson Monday (18 September) confirms forensic testing of the remains will be done off island. She says it could be an “extended period” before the test results are in.

Police said last week the testing will determine their next investigative steps, if any.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

