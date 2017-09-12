C3 Pure Fibre
Squash: Cayman qualifies for 2018 CAC Games, set to host 2018 Pan Am Championships

September 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Squash team traveled to Argentina this weekend for the Pan American Squash Championships  where both teams finished in the top 10, qualifying the for the Central American and Caribbean games next August. The men’s finished 8th overall while the women finished 7th overall. Top performer for Cayman was Cameron Stafford who advanced to the 3rd round. Cayman will host the 2018 Pan American Championships in September of 2018 for the first time ever.

Tags

