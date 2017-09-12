The Cayman Islands National Squash team traveled to Argentina this weekend for the Pan American Squash Championships where both teams finished in the top 10, qualifying the for the Central American and Caribbean games next August. The men’s finished 8th overall while the women finished 7th overall. Top performer for Cayman was Cameron Stafford who advanced to the 3rd round. Cayman will host the 2018 Pan American Championships in September of 2018 for the first time ever.
Squash: Cayman qualifies for 2018 CAC Games, set to host 2018 Pan Am Championships
September 11, 2017
