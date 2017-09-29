C3 Pure Fibre
Suckoo: Gov’t will pay for shutting down motion

September 28, 2017
Mario Grey
Opposition Member Alva Suckoo said the Government will pay the price for shutting down his motion to have job vacancies advertised to Caymanians following the pensions exodus.

Mr. Suckoo’s motion was presented in the Legislative Assembly and it also called for the National Work Development Agency (NWDA) to advertise jobs after foreign workers leave.

That motion was shut down by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin who said there was no exodus.

Mr. Suckoo stands by his position and said the exodus is already happening.

“I spoke to a business owner last night of a major business and he’s gonna give me numbers today that yes he is expecting an exodus over his employees so the government chose to ignore my warning, didn’t take my advice and now we’re gonna pay the price because what are they gonna do, grant work permits,” Mr. Suckoo said.

The Pensions Department recently told Cayman 27 it has noticed an increase in inquiries on pension refunds. However they could not provide numbers on how many applications were received.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

