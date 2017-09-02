C3 Pure Fibre
Culture News

Suzy Soto reveals origins of the iconic Sir Turtle

September 1, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Sir Turtle, longtime mascot of the country and its tourism product, entered the books last month as the first registered trademark under the new Trademarks law.

Sir Turtle’s creator, Suzy Soto told Cayman 27 she’s thrilled about Sir Turtle’s new trademark status. She told Cayman 27 about the iconic image’s humble origins.

“He’s come a long way, yes,” laughed Ms. Soto.

Before donning his red scarf and taking to the skies, Ms. Soto said the Cayman Airways mascot had a completely different look.

“Sir Turtle was born on the shores of Colliers as the mascot of the Tortuga Club, and he was in a top hat and pants. That’s how it started,” said Ms. Soto.

Ms. Soto cites the stories of Cayman’s seamen and turtle fishermen who built this country as the inspiration for the character.

“That’s part of the Sir Turtle bit, because I figured they were all nation builders and should all be knighted as well, so this, he was knighted, and from the beginning, he was Sir Turtle,” explained Ms. Soto.

Through the years, Sir Turtle donned a mask and fins to explore Cayman’s underwater world.

“You know, he’s got to be a scuba diver,” said Ms. Soto.

But it was in the skies where Sir Turtle really made his mark as an ambassador for Cayman, emblazoned on the national flag carrier’s aircraft.

“The most exciting thing was when he was on the tail of the plane and there were Caymanians that lived in the keys, and they said every time it comes over and we see Sir Turtle on the tail, and we are so proud because we know it’s Cayman Airways.”

Government eventually approached Ms. Soto to buy the rights to Sir Turtle. She recalled the tough negotiations.

“I said, the government doesn’t have any money, so you know, I will just give it to you, and he said, ‘No we can’t do that because we could not legally claim it,'” said Ms. Soto.

When it was all said and done, Sir Turtle was sold for the bargain price of one dollar – a deal by any standards.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

