Swimming: ‘Lil John’ Bodden continues open water dominance at Foster’s Sea Swim

September 20, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Defending champion John Bodden continued his dominance of Cayman’s open water domestic competitions on Saturday, winning the Foster’s 800m Sea Swim at Governor’s Beach, clocking in at 9:51, improving on his 2016 winning time of 10 minutes flat. Alex Dakers finished second with a time of 10:05, while Liam Henry was third with a time of 10:09. Top female on the day was Avery Lambert at 10:43, good for seventh place. Afterwards, Bodden said was happy with his performance.

“I think I swam pretty strong, it was a little hot in the water but, not too bad. Swimming wise, we are kind of just focused on going into December strong for our meet.”

Here’s a look at the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association meet’s for the rest of 2017:

 

Sat, 23 Sept

Cayman National Fall Sprint Meet, Lion’s Pool

SSC

 

October 2017

 

Sat, 7 Oct

CUC 800m Sea Swim, Governor’s Beach

CIASA

13 – 15 Oct

CBAC Fall Meet, Camana Bay Aquatic Centre

CBAC

24 – 28 Oct

FINA Synchronised Swimming Clinic

FINA/CIASA/Caymanite Synchro

 

November 2017

 

Nov

Stingray Swim Club AGM

SSC

Sat, 11 Nov

Pirates Week 5K sponsored by KPMG, 7 Mile Beach

CIASA

16 – 19 Nov

Mike Lockwood Memorial Swim Meet, Lion’s Pool

SSC

 

December 2017

 

Fri, 1 Dec

Inter – Primary School Swim Meet, Lion’s Pool

Sports Dept.

8 – 10 Dec

CBAC Coconut Cup, Camana Bay Aquatic Centre
