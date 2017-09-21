Swimming: ‘Lil John’ Bodden continues open water dominance at Foster’s Sea Swim

Defending champion John Bodden continued his dominance of Cayman’s open water domestic competitions on Saturday, winning the Foster’s 800m Sea Swim at Governor’s Beach, clocking in at 9:51, improving on his 2016 winning time of 10 minutes flat. Alex Dakers finished second with a time of 10:05, while Liam Henry was third with a time of 10:09. Top female on the day was Avery Lambert at 10:43, good for seventh place. Afterwards, Bodden said was happy with his performance.

“I think I swam pretty strong, it was a little hot in the water but, not too bad. Swimming wise, we are kind of just focused on going into December strong for our meet.”

Here’s a look at the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association meet’s for the rest of 2017:

Sat, 23 Sept Cayman National Fall Sprint Meet, Lion’s Pool SSC October 2017 Sat, 7 Oct CUC 800m Sea Swim, Governor’s Beach CIASA 13 – 15 Oct CBAC Fall Meet, Camana Bay Aquatic Centre CBAC 24 – 28 Oct FINA Synchronised Swimming Clinic FINA/CIASA/Caymanite Synchro November 2017 Nov Stingray Swim Club AGM SSC Sat, 11 Nov Pirates Week 5K sponsored by KPMG, 7 Mile Beach CIASA 16 – 19 Nov Mike Lockwood Memorial Swim Meet, Lion’s Pool SSC December 2017 Fri, 1 Dec Inter – Primary School Swim Meet, Lion’s Pool Sports Dept. 8 – 10 Dec CBAC Coconut Cup, Camana Bay Aquatic Centre

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

