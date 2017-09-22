C3 Pure Fibre
‘ Take A Hit’ claims top spot in return of Beach Volleyball

September 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

In the A-League, ‘Just Da Tip’ and ‘I Have Small Balls’ emerged unscathed from the regular pool play, and their 3-0 record allowed them to secure their places in the semis. Joining them were ‘Take a Hit’ and ‘Deez Balls’, who weren’t far behind with a 2-1 record. JDT managed to keep undefeated streak going as they defeated Deez Balls 21-17. Unfortunately, IHSB weren’t as lucky, as their flawless record took a hit when TAH narrowly beat them 22-20. The finals was a long winded match with great plays made by both teams. In the end TAH took home the corona conquering JDT 21-19.

Meanwhile in the B League, ‘Rip Tide’ and the ‘Rum Hams’ were quick to separate themselves from the pack by defeating all three of their opponents in regular pool play. With two wins and one loss under their belt, ‘I Dig Beaches’ and ‘Beach Storm’ were able to take that remaining two spots in the semi finals. There was a big upset in the semis for Rip Tide, as the found themselves eliminated from the running for the finals having lost to Beach Storm 21-17. Rum Hams powered through and annihilated I dig beaches 21-10. Sadly, Rum Hams couldn’t sustain the momentum in the finals as they were destroyed 21-11 by none other than Beach Storm.

With only three teams present for C-Division action, teams got to know each other quite well during their round robin. ‘Group Sets’ only loss didn’t deter them from earning a bye into the finals. Meanwhile, ‘Frenchie and the Fries’ and ‘I’d Hit That’ battled it out for their chance to play in the finals. The Fries emerged victorious, eliminating IHT with a 21-13 lead. The two finalists were quite familiar with one another as Group Sets had already defeated the Fries twice in the round robin. The Fries took their opponents by surprise when they finished the game 21-18.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

