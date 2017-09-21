C3 Pure Fibre
Taya Lounge opens after-school programme

September 20, 2017
Mario Grey
If you are wondering what after-school programmes are available in George Town for teens or pre-teens, the Taya Lounge on Eastern Avenue is opening its doors to you.

Taya Lounge coordinator Natalie Baldwin said she currently manages 10 youngsters in her after school programme where the teens are able to freely express themselves in a non-filtered environment to allow better understanding between counselors and teens.

“I’m not here to judge them I have volunteers that are here and I train them we want to be an ally for them and not really a much as an authority figure so we want them to feel comfortable they can listen to whatever they want to listen to the only thing I do not allow is I have zero tolerance for any kind of bullying or violence,” Mrs. Baldwin explained.

Mrs. Baldwin said the Taya Lounge is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 3p.m. to 8 p.m. to keep students from loitering the streets at night.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands.

