Tennis: 2017 Cayman Cup adds Under-14 division

Cayman’s only international recognized tournament will see an influx of youth players as the 2017 Cayman Cup will now feature an Under-14 division for the first time in it’s third year of the existence. Tournament Director Karl Hale says with over 200 players coming from around the world as well as local talent, the expansion was necessary.

“Adding the Under-14 division should help the younger players get international exposure before the Under-18 division, so their used to it by that time. We’re trying to help youth development in Cayman.”

Hale goes onto add local players such as Cayman’s Callum Theaker have seen significant growth in the games with the injection of international talent.

“We are trying to see more players come from abroad. Callum is a perfect example of getting much better over the years after being exposed to international competition. For the young players here, they don’t have enough competition. Instead of going abroad, we bring them here which makes it much easier.”

Hale, a former player and coach for his native Jamaica and Canada, and has worked most recently as tournament director for Canada’s Rogers Cup since 2007. Hale was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) this past February.

The Cayman Cup begins Oct 30 – Nov 4, 2017

Deadline for entry is 26 September 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

