Three months later: No charges yet in Patrick’s Island home invasion

September 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s been three months since the violent home invasion at Patrick’s Island and police have said they are yet to charge the three men released on police bail in connection with the June 17 incident.
One of those suspects is a George Town boy, the other two suspects are a 39-year old man and a 22-year old man also from George Town.

The home invasion stunned many in the upscale community. It took place around 4-30am on June 17. Police said three men, two armed with firearms and the other with a hammer, had entered a residence at Patrick’s Island and bound the occupants with duct tape. They demanded cash and valuables.
A male resident was assaulted during the incident. A quantity of cash, jewelry and other valuables were stolen.
The three suspects were held shortly after the incident and some of the stolen items were recovered.
Police are continuing investigations.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

