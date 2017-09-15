Track and Field: Edwards takes first installment of Fidelity’s Two-Mile Race

As per Derek Larner of Race Caribbean:

Hurricane Irma may have moved away from the Cayman Islands, but whilst this was to our benefit, it has battered many other Caribbean Islands causing devastation it its wake and sadly, many people have paid the highest price. Our thoughts go out to our Caribbean neighbours and we sincerely hope they can recover quickly. We also hope the intensity eases off as it is currently over Cuba and heading up to Florida.

Life goes on elsewhere and this morning was the first of the Fidelity 2 Mile race series with two more race to complete. IMPORTANT, the race bib used today is to be used for next two races so DO NOT throw it away.

The temperature was relatively low this morning with a steady breeze to keep runners cool throughout. The race started on time (7.30am) on Walkers Road, heading to South Sound where they turn right down South Church Street, passing Smith Barcadere before the final turn right to Denholm Thompson Way and the final 400 meters dash to the finish line.

New-comer to Cayman ‘Okeve Hamilton’, a young man from Jamaica set off as if he’d heard there was a $10,000 jackpot for the winner. Okeve soon put a gap between himself and the following pack that included Carifta athletes Sherlock Brooks & Will Edwards, Marathon veteran Andrew Keast and up and coming athletes Juan Pablo Valerio and Levi Superville as the line of runners gradually thinned out over the first mile. By half-way Okeve had 80-100 meters lead in a ridiculously fast time of around 5mins 20 seconds and I think he realised it was a pace not sustainable. His formed dropped a little, which didn’t go unnoticed by Will and Levi who could see his pace had dropped and whilst they complete their first mile around 20 seconds slower, they were able to speed up and started closing the gap.

As Okeve turned on to Denholm Thompson Way for the final push he had the lead but it was short lived as Will had much more energy in the tank and powered passed him making an early bid for the line, easily winning in a time of 10:56. Levi was also hunting him down but the line came too quick and by the finish Okeve hung on for second place with Levi taking third spot. Andrew Keast ran another excellent race showing that life does indeed begin at 40 as he held off the challenges from Sherlock Brooks and Juan Pablo for fourth place.

In the ladies race, Tiffany Cole who seems like she has been around forever; yes! the 20 year old veteran ran a decent time of 12:20 to easily fend off all challengers in a canter. In second place was Ava “Hi-Derrrr”, another very competitive youngster improving with every race, with Nadine Grey coming third by doing a “Keast” and showing these kids that the 40+ runners can hang with them. Molly Kehoe seemed disappointed with her run as she struggled with her breathing but still came in fourth place. Just think what she will do when she has a good race!!

Once again, well done to all who took part and thanks to Fidelity for sponsoring the event again and for Phoenix AC for organising the race.

The full results are below; please note there are a couple of Bib numbers who we did not receive a form for and could not input into results system. If you are one of these, please let us know at race number 2 so we can add your details and correct the results. Also, some forms are hard to read and there may be a few misspellings or people in the wrong age group. Again if this is you please let us know.

Fidelity 2 Mile series 2017 Race 1 – Overall Results Place Bib Name Sex AG Club Time 1 602 Will Edwards M Male 15-19 345AC 0:10:56.0 2 633 Okeve Hamilton M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:05.8 3 527 Levi Superville M Male 12-14 345AC 0:11:09.4 4 49 Andrew Keast M Male 40-49 345AC 0:11:25.6 5 646 Sherlock Brooks M Male 20-29 345AC 0:11:28.0

