Tracking Hurricane Irma with the National Weather Service

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma as she makes tracks across the Atlantic.

Irma became a tropical storm Wednesday (30 August,) intensified rapidly Thursday (31 August,) and quickly becoming a Category 3 storm, before settling in as a Category 2 hurricane early Friday (1 September.)

By Friday evening, Irma was once again a Category 3.

The experts predict Irma to approach the Eastern Caribbean by mid-next week, and by then, they said she could be ‘formidably intense.’

Some 1,500 miles east of the Leeward islands, Hurricane Irma is slowly rolling across the Atlantic Ocean.

“The biggest concern I think people have right now, is how long this is going to stay on a westward track,” said National Weather Service Forecaster Gilbert Miller.

Mr. Miller said it’s too early to tell if Hurricane Irma is likely to become a threat to our shores. He said he’s watching a high-pressure system to the North of the storm for clues.

“We are looking at how strong the subtropical high is, which is a steering mechanism for the hurricane,” said Mr. Miller.

He told Cayman 27 if the high-pressure system weakens, Irma could make a turn.

“At the moment, this high-pressure system is holding firm and it’s continuing a westward track, but we do see the high-pressure system weakening, and then start its turn to the North around Tuesday, Wednesday,” said Mr. Miller.

With so-called spaghetti models showing various forecast paths, Mr. Miller said the weather service primarily relies on two models: the Global Forecasting Model and the European Model.

“Currently they are very in-sync, they have it turning Wednesday, making a northward turn Wednesday as the high-pressure system weakens.

Even with computer modeling, Mr. Miller admitted hurricane prediction is no exact science.

“Educated assumption is what we do here,” said Mr. Miller. “If we could give you a 100% guarantee, we would, but there is nothing 100% guaranteed in weather.”

He said the National Weather Service will keep a close watch on Irma.

“We always monitor the systems, so if anything changes, we will definitely get that out to the public,” said Mr. Miller.

Irma is a classic ‘Cape Verde hurricane,’ named so because it formed near the Cape Verde islands, and is expected to then track all the way across the Atlantic.

Cape Verde storms frequently become some of the largest and most intense hurricanes. Some examples are Hurricane Hugo, Hurricane Floyd, and Hurricane Ivan.

Irma is forecast to continue to strengthen as it moves westward over the next five days.

