Turtle hatchlings found dead after artificial light leads them astray

September 20, 2017
Joe Avary
Nearly 20 sea turtle hatchlings were found dead in the road, after being misoriented by lights near a nesting beach.

The Department of Environment said 60 endangered hatchlings were led astray by lights near Cemetery beach on Friday (15 September.)

When baby sea turtles hatch, they follow the brightest light they can see, and if this is not the moon or stars, they head toward artificial lights, which often results in death.

The DOE told Cayman 27 33 nests have misoriented this season. The DOE said these hatchling deaths show the need for turtle friendly lighting.

This Loggerhead turtle hatchling was found dead in East End (photo courtesy DOE)

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

