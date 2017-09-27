Unhitched trailer collides with car

A motor vehicle accident this morning (26 September) caused traffic to pile up just before the Cayman National Bank roundabout.

Police said around 7:45 Tuesday morning (26 September) emergency personnel responded to a crash at Huldah Avenue in George Town where an unhitched trailer from a truck collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said the driver was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Signage was also damaged and police said the matter remains under investigation.

