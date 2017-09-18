UPDATE: Man killed in North Side stabbing identified as 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff

Police identify the man fatally stabbed in North Side Sunday (17 September) as 23-year-old Azzan Sherieff.

A 25-year-old North Side woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, according to an RCIPS press release. She remains in police custody.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police.

Fire, emergency services and police responded to a residence on Union Street, in North Side, around 5:20 p.m. and found a man had been stabbed and had difficulty breathing, according to police. Police say CPR was administered and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

