Walk in centre pays homage to Estella Scott-Roberts

September 25, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

There’s a facility in Grand Cayman geared towards helping anyone suffering from domestic abuse.

Estella’s Place located at Crown Plaza on Eastern Avenue was opened this year to assist both male and female domestic abuse victims.

The walk-in centre is named after Estella Scott-Roberts who was abducted and murdered in 2008. She has since become a rallying figure for those fighting domestic violence.

Crisis Center Outreach Coordinator Nancy Davey said Estella’s Place is unique in its ability to assist male victims.

“For the guys there isn’t anything other than we refer them to counselling centre and while they can be helpful we can do a piece here around safety planning try to help them figure out other options, letting them know what the cycle of abuse is and getting them to understand what is abusive,” Ms. Davey said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey recently visited Estella’s place. He has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

