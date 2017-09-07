Water woes as leak affects GT residents

Some George Town residents may find decreased water pressure in their homes as the Water Authority continues to try and fix a damaged water line which left some residents without water Tuesday (5 September.)

The Water Authority said it’s partially shutting down its George Town water supply from 9.30pm to continue repair works.

It says some areas in and around George Town will have water supplied via other facilities.

An e-mail sent to the Water Authority asking if any customers can expect to be completely without water was not answered.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

