C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Sports

Weathers: Lack of 50-meter pool turns 150 swimmers away, causes safety concerns

September 27, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers says the issue of the 50-meter pool, or lack there of, is not only a matter of meeting the demand of the aspiring swimmers, but a matter of safety.

“We have children drown every year in Cayman, and we just don’t feel like that’s something that’s necessary. With the right aquatic facility, we can teach everyone to swim.”

Weathers goes onto say CIASA’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program can no longer accommodate the high demand at the government’s facility, the Lion’s Aquatic Centre in George Town.

“We really don’t have space for about 150 kids who need to learn to swim.” Weathers reiterates safety as a major concern, citing the dimensions of the facility as limiting.

“Our government pool is four feet deep, it’s really too shallow to do racing starts for bigger kids.”

The conversation of the 50-meter pool has been ongoing in Cayman for decades. However, since the appointment of new Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly five months ago, the hope of a new facility under the government’s new regime is not off to a promising start.

“I have never spoken to the Minister, I know some of the CIASA representatives at the end of the summer, and that was one of the topics they discussed.”

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: