Webster donates $1k to Skate park for afterschool programmes

Former political candidate Kenrick Webster has donated $1,000 to the skate park in Grand Harbour for after-school activities.

Mr. Webster said the money came from his political campaign earlier this year and said during his campaign he announced he would give his deposit to the community and he has decided to choose Cayman’s youth as the beneficiary much to the delight of youth ambassadors like Michael Myles.

“I’m ecstatic because this could only make us better the park is now a multipurpose facility we have after school programmes here,” Mr. Myles said.

Mr. Myles said with the park being more multi-purpose, the thousand dollars will help to provide some new facilities at the park.

