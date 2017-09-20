Webster family receives law named in Special Olympian’s honour

Relatives of slain Special Olympian Solomon Webster were moved to tears today (19 September) as they formally received a copy of the legislation, named in his honor.

The legislation, the first of its kind in an overseas territory, guarantees the protection of persons living with disabilities in Cayman.

Councillor Austin Harris, presented the law to the Solomon family in a brief ceremony at Government Administration Building. Mr. Webster, 24, was killed by a gunman in West Bay in September 2014.

Mr. Harris said the law is a landmark legislation.

“But now persons with disabilities, the first of the overseas territories can now say that we have legislation that supports and if not goes further than the constitution to protect those freedoms and rights as citizens,” said Councillor for Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs, Austin Harris.

The bill was passed unanimously in 2016 and took effect in May.

