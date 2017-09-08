C3 Pure Fibre
Week One: Sports Guys NFL Predictions

September 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Will the New England Patriots repeat as champions? Will the New York Jets win a game at all? All of those questions and more are answered in this week’s NFL picks!

Here’s all the Sports Guys picks from week one lines:

  • Chiefs over Patriots (NE-8.5)
  • NY Jets over Buffalo ( BUF -8.5)
  • Seattle over Green Bay (GB -3.0)
  • Arizona over Detroit (ARI -2.0)
  • Atlanta over Chicago (ATL -6.5)
  • Cincinnati over Baltimore (CIN -3.0)
  • Pittsburgh over Cleveland (PIT -9.5)
  • Houston over Jacksonville (HOU -5.0)
  • Tennessee over Oakland (TEN -2.5)
  • LA Rams over Indianapolis (LA -3.5)
  • Carolina over San Francisco (CAR -5.0)
  • New Orleans over Minnesota (MIN 3.0)
  • LA Chargers over Denver (DEN -3.0)

Here are your week one fantasy football sleepers:

QB: Carson Palmer, ARI
RB: Kareem Hunt, KC
RB: James White, NE
WR: Marvin Jones, DET
WR: Martavis Bryant, PIT
TE: George Kittle, SF
DEF: Atlanta Falcons
BUST ALERT: Dez Bryant, WR

 

 
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

