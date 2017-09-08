Week One: Sports Guys NFL Predictions

Will the New England Patriots repeat as champions? Will the New York Jets win a game at all? All of those questions and more are answered in this week’s NFL picks!

Here’s all the Sports Guys picks from week one lines:

Chiefs over Patriots (NE-8.5)

NY Jets over Buffalo ( BUF -8.5)

Seattle over Green Bay (GB -3.0)

Arizona over Detroit (ARI -2.0)

Atlanta over Chicago (ATL -6.5)

Cincinnati over Baltimore (CIN -3.0)

Pittsburgh over Cleveland (PIT -9.5)

Houston over Jacksonville (HOU -5.0)

Tennessee over Oakland (TEN -2.5)

LA Rams over Indianapolis (LA -3.5)

Carolina over San Francisco (CAR -5.0)

New Orleans over Minnesota (MIN 3.0)

LA Chargers over Denver (DEN -3.0)

Here are your week one fantasy football sleepers:

QB: Carson Palmer, ARI

RB: Kareem Hunt, KC

RB: James White, NE

WR: Marvin Jones, DET

WR: Martavis Bryant, PIT

TE: George Kittle, SF

DEF: Atlanta Falcons

BUST ALERT: Dez Bryant, WR

