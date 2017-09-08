Week One: Sports Guys NFL Predictions

Will the New England Patriots repeat as champions? Will the New York Jets win a game at all? All of those questions and more are answered in this week’s NFL picks!
Here’s all the Sports Guys picks from week one lines:
- Chiefs over Patriots (NE-8.5)
- NY Jets over Buffalo ( BUF -8.5)
- Seattle over Green Bay (GB -3.0)
- Arizona over Detroit (ARI -2.0)
- Atlanta over Chicago (ATL -6.5)
- Cincinnati over Baltimore (CIN -3.0)
- Pittsburgh over Cleveland (PIT -9.5)
- Houston over Jacksonville (HOU -5.0)
- Tennessee over Oakland (TEN -2.5)
- LA Rams over Indianapolis (LA -3.5)
- Carolina over San Francisco (CAR -5.0)
- New Orleans over Minnesota (MIN 3.0)
- LA Chargers over Denver (DEN -3.0)
Here are your week one fantasy football sleepers:
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.