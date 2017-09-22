Week Three: Thursday Night Football preview

The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (0-2). If you like running backs, this is the game for you. Rams Todd Gurley will look to build on last week’s career high as he rushed for 136 total yards in a loss to Washington. Gurley ranks 4th overall in passing targets among all running back with ten. Look for Gurley to be involved early and often. For the Niners, they are coming off a surprisingly close road loss to Seattle and will look to continue pounding the rock with Carlos Hyde whose averaging just over 7 yards per carry this season, ranking him second overall in the league. With the Niners home dogs (+3) and over sitting at 40 points, give me the Niners, the under, and thank me in the morning.

Sports Guy’s Fantasy ‘Start-Ems’

QB: Kirk Cousins, WAS vs OAK

RB: Jay Ajayi, MIA at NYJ

RB: Chris Carson, SEA at TEN

WR: JJ Nelson, ARI vs DAL

Morales Super Sleeper:

Danny Amendola, WR NE vs HOU

Sports Guy OUT.

