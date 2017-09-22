Week Three: Thursday Night Football preview

C3 Pure Fibre
September 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (0-2). If you like running backs, this is the game for you. Rams Todd Gurley will look to build on last week’s career high as he rushed for 136 total yards in a loss to Washington. Gurley ranks 4th overall in passing targets among all running back with ten. Look for Gurley to be involved early and often. For the Niners, they are coming off a surprisingly close road loss to Seattle and will look to continue pounding the rock with Carlos Hyde whose averaging just over 7 yards per carry this season, ranking him second overall in the league. With the Niners home dogs (+3) and over sitting at 40 points, give me the Niners, the under, and thank me in the morning.

Sports Guy’s Fantasy ‘Start-Ems’
 
QB: Kirk Cousins, WAS vs OAK
RB: Jay Ajayi, MIA at NYJ
RB: Chris Carson, SEA at TEN
WR: JJ Nelson, ARI vs DAL
 
Morales Super Sleeper:
Danny Amendola, WR NE vs HOU
 
 
Sports Guy OUT.
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

