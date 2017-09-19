C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

What Hurricane Maria means for the Eastern Caribbean

September 19, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The active season in the tropics continues.

Hurricane Maria began the day as a category two storm, and rapidly intensified to a category four according to the latest updates.

While Cayman appears to be well outside Maria’s path, her presence is too close for comfort for our neighbors in the Eastern Caribbean, some of whom are dealing with their third Hurricane in the last three weeks.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss this latest storm.  

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: