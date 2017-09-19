What Hurricane Maria means for the Eastern Caribbean

The active season in the tropics continues.

Hurricane Maria began the day as a category two storm, and rapidly intensified to a category four according to the latest updates.

While Cayman appears to be well outside Maria’s path, her presence is too close for comfort for our neighbors in the Eastern Caribbean, some of whom are dealing with their third Hurricane in the last three weeks.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss this latest storm.

