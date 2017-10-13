151 collisions in 3 weeks: Cops urge safe driving practices

Within the last three weeks police have recorded over 151 collisions on Cayman’s roadways and RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery says it has to stop.

So far this week there were two collisions, one of which resulted in the death of 30-year-old East End resident Tonie Rodrigues.

Ms Powery said there has been a consistent increase in collisions, some due to wet road conditions, but moreso due to drinking and driving and speeding.

“Your lives are important to your family members and to the organisation as well as the people who are sharing the road with you. Their lives are important to us and to their families as well so do the right thing don’t drink and drive. Slow down, take into consideration the conditions of the road,” Ms Powery said.

Over the last three months, the police recorded collisions crossing the 200 mark. July had a record high of 232 collisions. There were in 209 in August and 222 last month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

