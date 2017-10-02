C3 Pure Fibre
2nd annual Beer Mile beats records

October 10, 2017
Philipp Richter
It was part party, part marathon and all for a good cause.
F-N Sports Saturday (7 October) held its annual Beer Mile at the Cayman Islands Brewery.
About 100 people came out to participate, breaking up their laps around the compound by chugging beer.
The winner of the mile race got $1000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

“Basically pure fun, come out have some fun, participate in a little bit of sport and drink four beers,” said Event organizer Andreas Kettner.

Michael Testori won the beer mile, he split his winnings between local hurricane relief efforts and the local charity PAWS.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

