2nd quarter CPI, unemployment rate up vs. 2016

The cost of products in the Cayman Islands is more expensive in the second quarter of this year than the same period of 2016, while unemployment is up, according to the Economics and Statistics Office.

The ESO reports the Consumer Price Index increased by 2.2 percent.

The largest contributor to the increase, according to the ESO, 7.9 percent rise in the price index for restaurants and hotels.

Overall and Caymanian unemployment is up in the second quarter.

Overall unemployment is at 4.1 percent, higher than the 3.8 percent in the same period last year.

Caymanian unemployment is at 6.2 percent, up from 5.7 percent in the spring of 2016, but lower than the fall 2016 unemployment rate.

