3 men appear in court after South Sound drug bust

Three Jamaican men appeared in court Monday (2 October) after police say they recovered a substantial amount of ganja in South Sound.

The men — aged 36, 42 and 45-years old — have been charged with importation of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply and illegal landing.

Police say around midnight Friday morning, the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations responded to a sighting of a suspicions vessel reported to have reach shore in South Sound.

Police say packages were being unloaded when officers arrived.

The men fled but were arrested shortly thereafter.

